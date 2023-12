SHAFAQNA- Jakarta has stressed the use of masks and vaccinations for vulnerable groups to prevent COVID-19 spread.

“Wear a mask and take part in vaccinations for vulnerable groups,” head of epidemiological surveillance and immunization at the DKI Jakarta Health Service, Ngabila Salama, said here on Monday.

Salama urged people to be more strict about wearing masks, washing their hands diligently, maintaining good room ventilation, and avoiding cigarette smoke.

