Saudi Arabia: 9 million visit Riyadh’s seasonal areas

SHAFAQNA- The number of seasonal visitors to Riyadh has soared to more than 9 million, showing a significant level of interest in Riyadh’s seasonal areas and different activities during the season as well as a noticeable acceleration in this increase in visits.

Events during the Riyadh Season, organized under the slogan “Big Time”, marked by the realization of a series of achievements, perfecting the equation of entertainment options through quality events and festivals, with new and successive events opening in different fields.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com