International Shia News Agency
Gaza: Children among 20 killed in bloody night in Rafah

SHAFAQNA- In bloody night for the residents of Rafah as Israeli air strikes destroyed three homes, at least 20 people have been killed, including seven children. A UN’s expert warns that “every single Palestinian in Gaza is going hungry” as Israel continues its deadly bombardment of the enclave.

Israel says it will screen humanitarian aid at the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, but supplies will still enter Gaza only via Egypt’s Rafah. More than 18,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardment since October 7.

Source: Al Jazeera

