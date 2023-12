SHAFAQNA- Oman’s sky will witness the peak of the Geminid meteor shower on Thursday, December 14, named after its source constellation “Gemini.”

The show will kick off on the night of Wednesday, December 13 until the early morning of Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Al-Mahrouqi, Vice Chairman of the board of directors of the Oman Association Astronomical Authority told Oman News ONA that December will see more astronomical showers.

Source: ONA

