SHAFAQNA- The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson confirmed that the Strinda oil tanker headed to Israel was only targeted after its crew had rejected all warning calls.

“In support of our Palestinian people, amid their grave plight, who are currently facing death, destruction, and siege in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the calls of the free people of Yemen, the naval forces have targeted ‘Strinda’ ship,” General Yahya Saree said.

Source: Al Mayadeen