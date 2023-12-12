English
WHO & Red Cross urged to act after Israel forces storm Kamal Adwan Hospital

Kamal Adwan Hospital

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Red Cross  urged to act after Israel forces storm storms Kamal Adwan Hospital , in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed on Tuesday the Martyr Kamal Adwan Hospital. Spokesman for the health ministry Ashraf al-Qudra said that Israeli soldiers started to gather the male citizens, including medical staff, in the hospital’s courtyard, expressing his fears that the Israel forces could kidnap them and then execute a number of them.

Qudra appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Red Cross to act immediately to save and protect the lives of those in the hospital.

Source: Palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

