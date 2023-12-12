WFP helps 285,000 people in Afghanistan since mass deportation from pakistan

SHAFAQNA- The UN World Food Programme helps 285,000 people in Afghanistan since mass deportation from pakistan, including 1,560 metric tonnes of food materials and $3.5 million cash.

The spokesman for World Food Programme (WFP), Ziauddin Safi, said that the agency needs another $23.6 million to help 600,000 refugees deported by Pakistan.

“We are providing organic biscuits and cash for the returnees so that their needs are provided. We are currently funding this assistance through our programs,” he said.

Source: TOLOnews

