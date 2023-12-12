English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

WFP helps 285,000 people in Afghanistan since mass deportation from pakistan

0
mass deportation from pakistan

SHAFAQNA- The UN World Food Programme helps 285,000 people in Afghanistan since mass deportation from pakistan, including 1,560 metric tonnes of food materials and $3.5 million cash.

The spokesman for World Food Programme (WFP), Ziauddin Safi, said that the agency needs another $23.6 million to help 600,000 refugees deported by Pakistan.

“We are providing organic biscuits and cash for the returnees so that their needs are provided. We are currently funding this assistance through our programs,” he said.

Source: TOLOnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Taliban must embrace human rights obligations in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghan media claimed arrest of individuals connected to the assassinations of Shia scholars in Herat

bahramian

EU’s Borrell: Gender discrimination exists in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Doha: Education for Afghani Women Part of Doha Forum’s Session

leila yazdani

UNHCR concerned about displaced people in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

EU donates $27 million to UNICEF for Afghanistan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.