SHAFAQNA- The leader of the Marada movement, Sleiman Frangieh, on Tuesday at his Bnachei residence, welcomed the new European Union ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, for an introductory visit after taking up his new duties in the country.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss the latest political and local developments in southern Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

Source: NNA

