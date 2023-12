SHAFAQNA- Head of the Atomic Energy Commission and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi announced that Iraq has officially joined the International Nuclear Safety Network (NSSC).

We announce that the International Atomic Energy Agency has approved Iraq’s membership in the international network of nuclear safety training and support centers NSSC, Al-Aboudi said in a statement provided to the Iraqi news agency INA.

Source: INA

