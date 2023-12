SHAFAQNA- In the context of the 12th Arab Energy Conference held in Doha, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Firas Qaddour, had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani al-Sawad.

The discussions that took place during the meeting focused on matters of mutual concern in the oil, gas, and energy sectors, with a goal to promote shared interests between both nations.

Source: SANA

