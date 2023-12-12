Palinfo: WHO-Red Cross call for action after IOF attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday stormed Martyr Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, after besieging and bombarding the hospital for several days.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said Israeli soldiers began rounding up male citizens, including medical staff, in the hospital courtyard, expressing concern that IOF might kidnap them and then which executed some of them.

Qudra called on the World Health Organization WHO and the Red Cross to take immediate action to save and protect the lives of those hospitalized.

Source: Palinfo

