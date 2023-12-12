English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israeli army detains 142 Palestinian women & girls in Gaza

0
Israeli army detains Palestinian women

SHAFAQNA- Israel has detained 142 Palestinian women and girls, during its ground invasion in Gaza since 7 October, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club have said.

A joint statement issued by the two organisations on Sunday evening says that the Palestinian female detainees are being held in various Israeli prisons, including Damon and Hasharon prisons.

The two groups, which focus on Palestinian prisoners, have previously highlighted the abuse and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

WHO & Red Cross urged to act after Israel forces storm Kamal Adwan Hospital

leila yazdani

New Arab: UNGA moves past Security Council to take lead on Gaza

leila yazdani

Al-Mayadeen: Yemeni forces targeted oil tanker headed to ‘Israel’

leila yazdani

Gaza: Children among 20 killed in bloody night in Rafah

leila yazdani

Children in Gaza war suffer first & most

leila yazdani

Israeli Media: Israel Destroyed 192 Mosques in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.