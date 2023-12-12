Israeli army detains 142 Palestinian women & girls in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israel has detained 142 Palestinian women and girls, during its ground invasion in Gaza since 7 October, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club have said.

A joint statement issued by the two organisations on Sunday evening says that the Palestinian female detainees are being held in various Israeli prisons, including Damon and Hasharon prisons.

The two groups, which focus on Palestinian prisoners, have previously highlighted the abuse and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

