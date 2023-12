SHAFAQNA- Mercer’s Quality of Living data reveals Iraq at the bottom of its 2023 Quality of Living Survey, with the capital city of Baghdad holding the unenviable position of 240th out of 241 countries surveyed.

Only Sudan, the country with the largest number of displaced people and the largest child displacement crisis in the world, ranked lower thank Iraq, OPEC’s second larger producer.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com