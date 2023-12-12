Iraq: Oil Minister leads second ministerial meeting

SHAFAQNA- Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani chairs the second ministerial meeting on energy, environment and sustainable development. On Tuesday, he confirmed that fossil fuels will remain the world’s primary source of energy.



A statement from the Ministry, received by the Iraqi News Agency INA , indicated: “Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul-Ghani, chaired the second ministerial session on energy, environment and sustainable development.”

During the meeting, Abdul-Ghani emphasized: “the necessity of preserving oil as a strategic commodity for producing countries because their economies depend on oil energy sources as a major resource.”

Source: INA

