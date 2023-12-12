Egypt: 2024 Presidential elections to conclude amid elatively high voter with no surprises

SHAFAQNA- The final day of voting in the 2024 presidential elections is due to conclude on Tuesday, 12 December, amid a relatively high voter with no surprises.

While, in a report on Tuesday afternoon, the State Information Service’s (SIS) Central Operations Room reported no complaints regarding obstacles faced by international correspondents overseeing the process in hundreds of committees, witnesses confirmed to The New Arab that voters were gathered and carried in buses to vote for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Source: New Arab, Ahram Online

