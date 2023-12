SHAFAQNA- Atashkouh Fire Temple, Atashkadeh Atashkooh (Persian), also known as Chahartaghi Nimvar, is located on the slopes of the mountain with the same name, near the village of Nimvor in Mahalat county, Markazi Province of Iran.

This stone building belongs to the Sassanide period and was registered in the list of national monuments under the number 311 on November 21, 1317.

Source: IMNA

www.shafaqna.com