UN describes Gaza situation as ‘hell on earth’

SHAFAQNA- Head of the UN’s Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) describes Gaza situation as ‘hell on earth’ amid Israeli deadly bombardment.

“Back in Gaza, endless deepening tragedy. People are everywhere, live in the street, need everything. They plead for safety & for an end to this hell on earth,” Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

MSF: Operating conditions in Gaza hospitals like World War I

The situation in Kamal Adwan Hospital is catastrophic, Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, has said, as the Israeli army continues its raid of the medical facility.
“We are outraged by what’s going on,” Leo Cans, MSF head of mission for Palestine, told Al Jazeera. “It’s the same scenario as Al-Shifa Hospital repeating in other hospitals again and again.”

WHO: Cases of impetigo, meningitis and jaundice in Gaza

These are in addition to the cases of chickenpox and upper respiratory tract infections that have also been recorded in the bombarded enclave, according to Richard Peeperkorn, WHO’s Representative in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He warned that cramped living conditions are contributing to the spread of diseases, adding further pressure on a health system that Peeperkorn described as being “on its knees”.

