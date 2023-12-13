‘International Human Rights Day’ just a myth

The double standard of the world can be well estimated from yesterday, the United States has vetoed the resolution of the Security Council for a cease-fire in Gaza. On December 10, 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Charter of Human Rights and according to this, every year on December 10, the International Human Rights Day is celebrated around the world.

Seeing the situation of human rights in the world after the Second World War, the United Nations gathered the rights given in all religions and on this basis prepared the 30-point Universal Charter of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, on which the member states of the United Nations signed and Pakistan also signed in the same year.

Observance of this charter was made mandatory for the member states of the United Nations. In principle, man has made so much material and scientific progress that now the matter should have reached beyond the rights of humans to ensure the rights and protection of other creatures of the planet, animals and birds.

From a theoretical point of view, the matter has reached to a great extent that now the measures to protect the rights of animals are being thought and adopted beyond human rights, but the issue of human rights has been left hanging somewhere in the air.

Look back at the long months and years of history that the slogan of human rights was raised at the global level and organizations and commissions were established around the world for these rights. Funding of these organizations continued to be provided by international institutions and powerful countries. There was a lot of talk about human rights in the media, but the issue of respecting human rights and honoring human beings remained just a dream, a slogan and a beautiful concept in the world of practice.

The United Nations Charter states that if a country or nation occupies another country, the second party has the right to an armed struggle to liberate or liberate its country and land from the occupying country or nation.

This struggle will be considered within the ambit of international law and it will be the moral and legal responsibility of the United Nations to support it. Seen in this context, all such areas, including Palestine and Kashmir, have been usurped by someone and if the people there are fighting their freedom war in any way, that war is legal and constitutional.

Today, the entire Islamic world is silent like a graveyard. It should be that not only verbal but also practical steps are taken against Israel’s aggression. It will be like what America did for East Timor. If the step was legal and constitutional, why is the United Nations hesitating to take this step in Palestine and Kashmir, but the problem is its own interests, which are associated with America and Europe.

The Palestinian people were deprived of their territory under the oppression of the Zionist powers with the support of the United States, where the existence of the Israeli state was implemented and it was pitted against the Arab states in the Middle East, while the United States, with its expansionist ambitions, Under Israel’s full patronage.

On this basis, the Israeli forces have tried every tactic of cruelty against the Palestinians to suppress their voice for freedom and have not even spared the First Qibla of the Muslims in Beit al-Maqdis, where the Israeli atrocities on the helpless and defenseless Palestinians continue all the time. And daily bullets are fired at them.

The United States declared its intentions based on anti-Muslimism by moving its embassy to Jerusalem for Israel, which was formally condemned by the United Nations General Assembly and passed a resolution demanding that the United States withdraw its decision, but former American President Trump ignored this resolution and pushed forward the agenda of patronage of Israel while leading human rights leaders and forums failed to formally condemn it.

The Palestinian people are still enduring Israeli atrocities in their yearning for freedom, but the leaders and organizations that shout slogans for the protection of human rights have never worried about the protection of the rights of the Palestinians.

For the past 76 years, the Kashmiri people, who have been fighting for freedom from Indian domination and have made endless sacrifices of life and money, have been brutalized by the Indian security forces. Their rights and freedoms were taken away by imposing illegal rule on Kashmir and then they were deprived of the special status they had under the provisions of the Indian Constitution 270 and 35A on August 5, 2019 by the Hindu extremist Modi government by deleting the said provisions of the constitution.

It is a sideshow that the representative international organization, the United Nations Security Council, recognized the right of self-determination of Kashmiris through its resolution and instructed India to organize a referendum in the occupied valley, then reiterated its demand from India through several resolutions. But India has not missed a chance to implement these resolutions till now, while the international leaderships concerned for the protection of human rights, including the United States and the representative international organizations, including the United Nations, have shown their effective efforts to stop Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. It has not been possible to play a role till date and despite the passage of 76 years, the minorities in India and the people in its illegally occupied Kashmir are laying down their lives facing the atrocities of the Indian army.

On the one hand, Indian forces have turned occupied Kashmir into an open prison, on the other hand, Indian minorities are also facing state terrorism, whose fundamental rights and religious freedoms are being violated continuously.

Pakistan has undoubtedly been in sync with the struggle of Kashmiris for seven decades and continues to raise its voice at every relevant forum and in the international community for their freedom from Indian rule. On this basis, India has been hostile to Pakistan since the beginning, which after the tragedy of the fall of Dhaka, the security of the rest of Pakistan is also facing, while Pakistan is threatening the Kashmiri people, threatening, speaking and diplomatically. Support continues.

Pakistan has never closed the doors of negotiations with India, but India has been turning every negotiation table with a vengeance, while Indian atrocities on Kashmiris are continuing even during the siege. It is a fact that whatever government there is in India, the rights of Kashmiris and minorities will remain at the hands of it.

Unless India gives up its unwavering stubbornness on Kashmir, it cannot be expected to give up its hostility towards Pakistan and create an atmosphere of regional peace and security. In any case, for the sake of regional and global peace and security, the United Nations must put a stop to India’s expansionist ambitions and implement the UN resolutions to resolve the Kashmir issue. Apart from this, the protection of human rights is just lip service.

Global attitudes are proving that the slogans of human rights are just slogans, nothing in practice. On the contrary, if a country is the favorite sight and center of cooperation of the world powers due to trade, economy, ideas and goals, then it is free of seven bloods in the matter of human rights, like a common proverb.

These double standards and contradictory attitudes can be easily seen and felt in our environment and neighborhood. In this way, the real spirit of the concept of human rights is gradually disappearing. This attitude is proving that the slogan of human rights is just a myth and it needs a long time to reach the destination of reality.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna does not endorse the views expressed in the article