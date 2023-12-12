English
Yemen: Ansar-Allah threatens to intensify attacks on Israel-bound ships

SHAFAQNA- Yemen’s Ansar Allah has threatened to escalate attacks on ships in the Red Sea concurrently with the ongoing operations of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah threatened today, Tuesday (12 Dec. 2023), to intensify attacks on ships in the Red Sea simultaneously with the continuation of the Israeli army’s operations in the Gaza Strip.

According to Russia Today, Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Progressive Government for Defense and Security Affairs, stated that Yemen cannot refrain from conducting operations against Israel amid the ongoing attacks and blockade on the Gaza Strip.

He added that Yemen’s military stance will intensify as long as Israel continues its attacks and blockade on the Gaza Strip

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

