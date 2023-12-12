Mashhad-Karachi flights resumed after two years

SHAFAQNA- Director General of Khorasan Razavi Airports announced: The first flight from Mashhad to Karachi, Pakistan, after a 2-year hiatus, took place tonight.

Amani stated in a Tuesday (12 Dec. 2023) night interview with IRNA’s reporter: Flights to Karachi, Pakistan, had been suspended for the past 2 years, but with the conducted follow-ups, flights on this route have been resumed by Taban Airline. He mentioned: This flight from Mashhad Airport to Karachi departed at 19:00 today using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Source: Irna

