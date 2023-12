SHAFAQNA- Israel is deliberately starving Palestinians, the Palestinian Foreign Minister said.

Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war against around 1 million people (half of them children) in Gaza and condemned the “international failure” to respect Palestinians’ rights at a UN’s meeting in Geneva. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki told the UN’s event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Source: TRTWORLD

www.shafaqna.com