USA threatened Sanaa’s government

USA hurdle Yemen's struggle for peace

SHAFAQNA- The United States has threatened Sanaa’s government that its negotiated peace plan with Saudi Arabia, which has been handed to the UN’s Peace Envoy, will fail if the Yemeni Armed Forces attacks on ships heading to “Israel” continue, The Guardian reported.

A three-phase peace has been negotiated between the Sanaa government-Riyadh which led to an ongoing 9-year war on Yemen, according to The Guardian.

Washington has threatened to designate the Ansar-Allah movement as a terrorist organization which would halt the application of this plan, according to the diplomats cited by the British newspaper.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

