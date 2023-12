SHAFAQNA- Thibaut Courtois, Yassine Bounou and Ederson Moraes have been named as the 3 final nominees of The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the year.

The event is scheduled to take place on January 25th in London, UK. Previously, FIFA had released a list of five ultimate contenders, and as a result, André Onana and Marc André ter Stegen were excluded from the list. Last year, Emiliano Martínez has achived The Best goalkeeper of the year title, sources report.

