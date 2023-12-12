USA: Dozens of activists demanding ceasefire in Gaza protest in Senate building

SHAFAQNA- Several dozen activists demanding ceasefire in Gaza protested in USA Senate office building on Monday (11 Dec. 2023) and Police arrested 51 people as a result of the demonstration.

Groups, including the USA’s Campaign for Palestinian Rights and Jewish Voice for Peace organized the protest, which called for the USA’s government to divert funds to domestic priorities such as affordable housing and childcare instead of further arming Israel with USA’s weapons.

One activist was arrested after he climbed up onto a 51-foot (15.5 m) high black steel sculpture by artist Alexander Calder. Others chanted “ceasefire now” and wore shirts with the slogan “invest in life” as they linked arms.

Source: Arab News

