USA President: Israel starting to lose support

SHAFAQNA- USA President seemed to criticise Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, saying “They’re starting to lose that support,” on Tuesday.

Despite that apparent shift, Biden is pushing a $14bn military aid package to Israel and he has resisted demands for a ceasefire.

The US president has acknowledged that Netanyahu’s far-right government opposes establishing a Palestinian state.

“This is the most conservative government in Israel’s history,” Biden said, adding that the Israeli government “doesn’t want a two-state solution.”

Biden’s comments come as his administration repeatedly calls for a two-state solution to the conflict after the war in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera,

www.shafaqna.com

