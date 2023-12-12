English
Türkiye: MKE Ankaragucu club president punched a referee

SHAFAQNA- The president of Turkish first division club MKE Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, physically attacked referee Halil Umut Meler after his team’s draw against Çaykur Rizespor on Monday. After the game ended, Koca came onto the field and hit Meler in the face. Meler fell to the ground, whereupon security forces surrounded him.

Then on Tuesday, after the incident of the day before, Faruk Koca was arrested, according to the justice minister of Turkey. And also on the same day he resigned from his position as the president of MKE Ankaragucu.

“I resign from the MKE Ankaragucu presidency as of now to prevent any further harm to the Ankaragucu Club, their fans, the community I am in, and my family,” Koca said on a press statement.

