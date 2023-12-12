English
International Shia News Agency
Over 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh province

SHAFAQNA- More than 300 Rohingya Muslims have arrived on the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province after spending weeks adrift at sea.

The emaciated survivors – children, women and men – told of running out of supplies and of fearing death at sea as they landed on the unwelcoming shores of the villages of Pidie and Aceh Besar in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

A group of 180 refugees arrived by boat at 3am local time (20:00 GMT on Saturday) on a beach in the Pidie regency of Aceh province.

The second boat carrying 135 refugees landed in neighbouring Aceh Besar regency hours later after being adrift at sea for more than a month, while a third boat is missing.

On Sunday evening, Aceh Besar’s acting regent Muhammad Iswanto said the refugees were transferred to a temporary shelter during the visit of a United Nations representative.

Source:Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

