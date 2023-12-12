English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

EU: Israel’s projects in Jerusalem threaten to alter permanently character of holy sites

0
holy sites

SHAFAQNA- Israeli expansionist projects in and around occupied East Jerusalem threaten to “alter permanently the character of numerous holy sites and undermine the established religious equilibrium,” the European Union warned.

In a joint statement, the office of the European Union Representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, Alexandre Stutzmann, and the heads of the European Union mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah, said they met with representatives of several Christian churches at the Mount of Olives.
“Along with Jewish and Muslim holy sites, the Mount of Olives is home to numerous Christian communities and holy sites, connected by paths of Christian pilgrimage,” the statement said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNGA president: Violence in Gaza must stop

leila yazdani

Palestinian Authority: Netanyahu statement on possible war in West Bank shows premeditation

nafiseh yazdani

UN voices concern over white phosphorus used by Israel in Lebanon

nasibeh yazdani

USA President: Israel starting to lose support

leila yazdani

USA: Dozens of activists demanding ceasefire in Gaza protest in Senate building

leila yazdani

USA threatened Sanaa’s government

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.