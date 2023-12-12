EU: Israel’s projects in Jerusalem threaten to alter permanently character of holy sites

SHAFAQNA- Israeli expansionist projects in and around occupied East Jerusalem threaten to “alter permanently the character of numerous holy sites and undermine the established religious equilibrium,” the European Union warned.

In a joint statement, the office of the European Union Representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, Alexandre Stutzmann, and the heads of the European Union mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah, said they met with representatives of several Christian churches at the Mount of Olives.

“Along with Jewish and Muslim holy sites, the Mount of Olives is home to numerous Christian communities and holy sites, connected by paths of Christian pilgrimage,” the statement said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com