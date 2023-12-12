English
International Shia News Agency
UN voices concern over white phosphorus used by Israel in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The UN voiced concern over Israel’s use of US-supplied white phosphorus in southern Lebanon.

“We’re obviously very concerned about any use of these types of incendiary munitions, especially in populated areas. But we will see if I have anything more to share with you on that,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The Washington-Post has reported that Israel used white phosphorus munitions supplied by the United States when it attacked southern Lebanon.

Anadolu has also taken some photographs showing the use of white phosphorus bombs on civilians in Gaza, while several lawyers said they can be used as evidence in a complaint against Israel.

Source:TRTWORLD

www.shafaqna.com

