UN voices concern over white phosphorus used by Israel in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The UN voiced concern over Israel’s use of US-supplied white phosphorus in southern Lebanon.

“We’re obviously very concerned about any use of these types of incendiary munitions, especially in populated areas. But we will see if I have anything more to share with you on that,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The Washington-Post has reported that Israel used white phosphorus munitions supplied by the United States when it attacked southern Lebanon.