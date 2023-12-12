Al Araby: Gaza becomes a mass grave

SHAFAQNA- All areas of the Gaza Strip witness the burial of martyrs in mass graves, especially in the besieged areas in the north of it and Gaza City and central areas, in addition, the anonymous burial of martyrs in the courtyards of schools, hospitals and side streets due to the lack of Access to cemeteries has been expanded.

Al-Khazari is currently living with some of his family members in one of the schools in Hay Al-Rimal, he says: “On Friday, December 8th, he witnessed the targeting of the bodies of a number of martyrs while the bodies were being transported to the fields. It was allocated for burial, so we had to bury the bodies of 6 martyrs in an empty land near Ahmed Fahmi Street in Gaza City and we marked them with pieces of charcoal.

Placing markers to identify thousands of unmarked tombs

The Ministry of Health of Gaza has allocated land near hospitals to be used as mass graves and hundreds of bodies have been buried in different areas in a number of provinces, including mass graves inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex and inside the Indonesian Hospital. Also, with the continuation of Israeli aggression and The siege of all areas of the Gaza Strip, the burial of martyrs in all areas is carried out anonymously.

According to the statistics of the Civil Defense Organization and the Gaza Ministry of Health, the number of martyrs of Israel’s aggression reached more than 18,000 people and the number of missing people in all the provinces of the Gaza Strip reached more than 10,000 people, most of whom are among the martyrs that the civil defense teams are able to find. They did not remove the bodies from the rubble of destroyed buildings; Which increases the risk of health and environmental disaster.

