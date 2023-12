SHAFAQNA- Ukraine’s main supporters in the EU may overcome Hungary poised to veto $54 billion in proposed funding, by providing funds outside of the bloc’s joint budget, the Financial Times reported.

The European Commission is seeking to provide the funding over the next four years through the so-called Ukraine Facility. The money is intended to help Kiev with its conflict with Russia, as well as for its reconstruction efforts.

