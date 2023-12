SHAFAQNA- The Japanese second division team, Ventforet Kofu, successfully advanced to the next round of the AFC Champions League by finishing at the top of Group H.

According to Shafaqna Sports, the sixth and last round of the group stage of the Asian Champions League in the East region was held today in two groups. In one of these matches, Japan’s Ventforet Kofu team continued to amaze and successfully advanced to the round of 16, securing a spot in the tournament’s next stage.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com