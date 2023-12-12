English
Palestinian Authority: Netanyahu statement on possible war in West Bank shows premeditation

war in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister’s statement that the Israeli army is preparing of war with PA in West Bank clearly shows premeditation, a PA spokesman has said.

Netanyahu: Israel is preparing for possibility of war with PA in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is preparing for the possibility of war with the forces of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs parts of the West Bank, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Hamas slams Netanyahu’s readiness for war with PA

Hamas slammed on Tuesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent comments regarding Israel’s readiness for a potential conflict with the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Netanyahu’s words “affirm the occupation’s intentions aimed at targeting our Palestinian people, whether in Gaza or the West Bank.” The group also called on the PA to end security coordination with Israel.

