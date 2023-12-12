Al Mayadeen: Israeli regime’s artillery attack in south of Syria

SHAFAQNA- Al Mayadeen reported on Thursday (12 Dec. 2023) that the Israeli regime’s artillery unit attacked some regions in the south of Syria.

Based on this report, Israeli artilleries targeted surroundings of “Al-Naseriyah” in the southern outskirt of “Al Qunaitra” in the south of Syria.

Some believe that this attack was in response to rocket and missile attack by Syria on the occupied Golan.

Israel’s Channel 12 announced on Tuesday evening that three missiles were fired from Syria at the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli regime targeted the surroundings of Damascus with airstrikes early in the morning of December 11th.

Source: IRNA

