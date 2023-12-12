English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedOther News

UNGA president: Violence in Gaza must stop

0
Violence in Gaza must stop

SHAFAQNA- UNGA president, Dennis Francis, highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, calls for stop violence.

“What we are seeing is an onslaught on civilians, the breakdown of humanitarian systems and profound disrespect for both international law and international humanitarian law,” Francis said.

He added that tens of thousands of people – mostly women and children – have been killed in Gaza.

“Even more have been forcibly displaced by the incessant violence with nowhere – I repeat nowhere – safe to go,” Francis said.

Egypt and Mauritania put forward the General Assembly draft, invoking a provision known as “Uniting for Peace” to compel the assembly to convene and arguing that the Security Council has failed to fulfill its global responsibilities.

Egypt introduces ceasefire resolution, decries veto in UN Security Council

Egypt’s UN representative Osama Abdel Khalek Mahmoud has presented the resolution to the General Assembly, implicitly hitting out at the US veto that blocked a ceasefire call at the Security Council last week.

Mahmoud said the resolution is “simple, clear and explicit” in its call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

“There was an extensive use of the veto against the humanitarian ceasefire draft resolution, even though it was supported by more than 100 member states,” he said.

Mahmoud added that Palestinians “are subjected to barbaric attacks” by Israeli forces and a ceasefire is the only way to stop the killing of civilians. “This has led to unbearable humanitarian suffering. It has threatened international peace and security.”

USA envoy to the UN: Washington cannot support ‘one-sided’ resolution

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, says Washington agrees with some components of the resolution – namely, that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and that a “devastating number of innocent people” have been killed.

She proposed an amendment that would condemn the “atrocities” committed by Hamas on October 7.

“We support affirming that Israel, like every single country on earth, has the right and responsibility to defend its people,” she said.

The US envoy squarely blamed Hamas for the war.

Austria introducing amendment to Egyptian resolution

Alexander Marschik, Austria’s ambassador to the UN, explains his country’s decision to introduce the amendment, which inserts the phrase “held by Hamas and other groups” when discussing the captives held in Gaza. It also adds the word “immediate” before the mention of the importance of ensuring humanitarian access.

Marschik says that the Egyptian-introduced resolution “falls short … including in the right of Israel to ensure its citizens are safe”, and in naming Hamas.

Related posts

Al-Qassam warning to residents of occupied territories

anvari

Palestinian Authority: Netanyahu statement on possible war in West Bank shows premeditation

nafiseh yazdani

UN voices concern over white phosphorus used by Israel in Lebanon

nasibeh yazdani

EU: Israel’s projects in Jerusalem threaten to alter permanently character of holy sites

leila yazdani

USA President: Israel starting to lose support

leila yazdani

USA: Dozens of activists demanding ceasefire in Gaza protest in Senate building

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.