UNGA president: Violence in Gaza must stop

Mahmoud said the resolution is “simple, clear and explicit” in its call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

“There was an extensive use of the veto against the humanitarian ceasefire draft resolution, even though it was supported by more than 100 member states,” he said.

Mahmoud added that Palestinians “are subjected to barbaric attacks” by Israeli forces and a ceasefire is the only way to stop the killing of civilians. “This has led to unbearable humanitarian suffering. It has threatened international peace and security.”

USA envoy to the UN: Washington cannot support ‘one-sided’ resolution

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, says Washington agrees with some components of the resolution – namely, that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and that a “devastating number of innocent people” have been killed.

She proposed an amendment that would condemn the “atrocities” committed by Hamas on October 7.

“We support affirming that Israel, like every single country on earth, has the right and responsibility to defend its people,” she said.

The US envoy squarely blamed Hamas for the war.

Austria introducing amendment to Egyptian resolution

Alexander Marschik, Austria’s ambassador to the UN, explains his country’s decision to introduce the amendment, which inserts the phrase “held by Hamas and other groups” when discussing the captives held in Gaza. It also adds the word “immediate” before the mention of the importance of ensuring humanitarian access.

Marschik says that the Egyptian-introduced resolution “falls short … including in the right of Israel to ensure its citizens are safe”, and in naming Hamas.