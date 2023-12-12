Al-Qassam warning to residents of occupied territories

SHAFAQNA- The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian organization Hamas announced on Tuesday night in a message to the Israelis: without a conditional exchange, Israeli prisoners will never leave Gaza alive.

According to IRNA, quoted from Palestinian media, Saraya Al-Quds military spokesman “Abu Hamza” said: the prisoners will be released just through negotiations and after complete cessation of the war and the enemy attacks.

Osama Hamdan, one of the leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said on Monday night that before any agreement to exchange prisoners, the war must stop.

Source: IRNA

