Japanese PM set to replace several ministers embroiled in political fundraising scandal

SHAFAQNA- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set to replace several ministers embroiled in a political fundraising scandal in the coming days.

His ruling Liberal Democratic Party has recently been under heavy scrutiny amid accusations that its largest faction failed to declare hundreds of millions of yen in fundraising party revenue in political funding reports, possibly creating secret funds.

The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted a no-confidence motion against Kishida’s Cabinet. But the nonbinding motion is expected to be voted down later Wednesday in the House of Representatives, controlled by the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party.

Source: KYODO NEWS

