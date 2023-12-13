Indonesia: Nusantara, new capital to become net zero model city

SHAFAQNA- Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital, aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.

By adopting sustainable policies, investing in renewable energy and promoting eco-friendly urban planning, cities have the potential to lead the way in mitigating climate change. Indonesia, a key player, recognizes this tremendous need and plans to leverage the development of Nusantara — scheduled to become the country’s new capital in 2024 — by embracing a net zero emissions strategy.

When it comes to the climate crisis, what happens in cities around the world has far-reaching consequences for all of us, beyond geographical boundaries. Addressing these challenges requires cities to come up with strong plans to contribute more to achieving net zero goals.

Source: THE JAPAN TIMES

