Duke-Dravok lagoon: Mysterious-Imaginative Swamp in Iran [Video]

SHAFAQNA- The amazing Duke-Dravok lagoon is one of the mysterious, imaginative and beautiful swamp is located in Kelardasht region of Mazandaran province in Iran.

Duke-Dravok lagoon which is attractive to many tourists and nature lovers due to its unusual appearance, is a swamp whose entire surface is covered with colorful green plants and algae so that in many places, the water under the green plants is difficult to see. A space that is rarely seen in lakes and swamps.

Duke swamp is located on a forest path, among leafy trees and Kalardasht thickets, and you can reach it with a short walk. While you enjoy the air of the forest and the sound of birds, the wonderful view of the marsh appears before your eyes. In fact, Duke Marsh sometimes has an eerie and mysterious face despite the beautiful fog that is placed on it. An old tree trunk can be seen next to the marsh, on which travelers walk and take pictures.

