China-Vietnam agree to build community with shared future

SHAFAQNA- China and Vietnam agreed to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The announcement was made during the ongoing state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.

After the ceremony, Xi held a meeting with Trong. Xi said he is delighted to visit Vietnam as promised and complete the third round of mutual visits between the two leaders. China is pleased with the achievements made by Vietnam in the past nearly 40 years of “Doi Moi,” the country’s reform cause, especially since the 13th National Congress of the CPV, Xi said

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com