Moscow: Iranian Ambassador-Russian Deputy FM Discussed Trade-Economic Cooperation

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Ambassador to Russia engaged in discussions with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the collaboration between the two nations in trade and economic entities.

Jalali, and Pankin, discussed possibilities for collaboration between the two nations in trade and economic entities such as BRICS, the Shanghai Economic Cooperation (SEC), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The primary objective of Iranian President Raisi’s administration is to enhance economic multilateralism, with a particular emphasis on neighboring countries, through economic organizations, this prioritization was underscored by Jalali.

