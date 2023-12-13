Gaza: WHO’s Chief calls for protection of patients in Kamal Adwan Hospital

SHAFAQNA- WHO’s Chief calls for the protection of patients and staff, as Israeli forces continue to raid Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Israeli forces are still besieging the hospital, preventing movement inside it and depriving those inside of water, food and electricity. The medical staff are unable to provide care to children in intensive care units, and there is no water to prepare milk for them.

UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees says Gaza has become “one of the most dangerous places in the world” amid deepening humanitarian crisis. At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,147.

Source: Al Jazeera

