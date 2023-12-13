English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Iran’s Space Agency Preparing to Launch 10 Satellites

SHAFAQNA- Iran ‘s Space Agency is preparing to send out an additional 10 satellites, signifying a significant advancement. Notably, they will also unveil a cutting-edge 1.5 ton biospace capsule, demonstrating the remarkable strides made by the country in biospace technology.

Hossein Daliriyan, Spokesperson for the agency, stated that they are prepared to launch more satellites in the near future. They have plans to conduct multiple launches before the Iranian new year, which commences on March 21, 2024. Additionally, they are working on the development of a new capsule weighing 1.5 tons.

Daliriyan emphasized the significant involvement of numerous countries in space activities, while stressing that only a few possess a complete space industry cycle, highlighting its substantial importance.

Source: TASNIM

www.shafaqna.com

