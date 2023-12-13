English
Euro-Med: Israel prevents injured Palestinians leaving Gaza for treatment

SHAFAQNA- Israel deliberately prevents thousands of injured Palestinians from leaving the Gaza Strip for treatment, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said.

It is unacceptable that Israel continues to punish sick and wounded civilians and to abandon its legal obligations as the occupying power in Gaza, the Euro-Med Monitor added.

Since the start of the unprecedented Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli authorities have closed the Beit Hanoun/Erez checkpoint, strictly denying the sick and wounded’s travel abroad.

Source:  Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

