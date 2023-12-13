English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN requests $46 billion for prevention of humanitarian crises in Afghanistan

0
humanitarian crises in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has requested $46 billion for the prevention of the humanitarian crises in Afghanistan in the next year.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Afghanistan is one of five countries which needs humanitarian assistance. OCHA requested $3 billion for Afghanistan.

“Requesting money for five major countries reflects the number of people in need and severity of their need in these countries. This request includes $4.4 billion for Syria, $3.1 billion for Ukraine, $3 billion for Afghanistan, $2.9 billion for Ethiopia and $2.8 billion for Yemen,” OCHA in the statement said.

Source: TOLOnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Herat earthquake: In some villages only trees left standing

asadian

UN: 200,000 people displaced in Afghanistan this year

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.