Bethlehem prepares for Christmas with message of grief

Bethlehem prepares for Christmas
SHAFAQNA- The message of the city of Bethlehem as it prepares to host the Chrisman holiday this year is a message of grief and complete rejection of the aggression against the Gaza Strip and all Palestinian people, Mayor of Bethlehem Hanna Hanania said.
“Despite the harsh conditions, Bethlehem is always armed with the message of the Christ, the message of love and peace,” Hanania told WAFA in an exclusive interview. “But the city is still living under a strict siege by closing all its entrances either with dirt barriers, iron gates, or military checkpoints, and as a result, the movement of people is stifled. Not to mention the escalation in the pace of settlement, the appropriation of more lands, nightly incursions, raids on homes, and the arrest of citizens.”

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

 

