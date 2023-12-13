Bethlehem prepares for Christmas with message of grief

“Despite the harsh conditions, Bethlehem is always armed with the message of the Christ, the message of love and peace,” Hanania told WAFA in an exclusive interview. “But the city is still living under a strict siege by closing all its entrances either with dirt barriers, iron gates, or military checkpoints, and as a result, the movement of people is stifled. Not to mention the escalation in the pace of settlement, the appropriation of more lands, nightly incursions, raids on homes, and the arrest of citizens.”