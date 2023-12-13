Poll: Only 35% of EU’s citizens want bloc’s future enlargement

SHAFAQNA- A large share of EU’s citizens are sceptical about the bloc’s future enlargement, with many believe Ukraine’s accession would have negative security and economic consequences for the bloc, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) reported.

The survey, carried out by Yougov and Datapraxis in six EU countries (Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, and Romania) and released on Tuesday, found that 35% of respondents are in favor of the EU admitting new states right away, while 37% are opposed. The rest either don’t know or are indifferent.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com