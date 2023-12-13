Pope calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Speaking at the end of his weekly General Audience on Wednesday (13 Dec. 2023), Pope Francis appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
“I continue to follow the conflict in Israel and Palestine with much worry and pain,” he said. “I renew my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire: there is so much suffering there.”
“I encourage all parties involved to resume negotiations,” the Pope added, “and call on everyone to make an urgent commitment to get humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”
He stressed that the population of Gaza are “on their last legs, and really need it.” “Please”, he concluded, “no to weapons, yes to peace.”
Source: Vatican News