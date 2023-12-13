English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Pope calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Speaking at the end of his weekly General Audience on Wednesday (13 Dec. 2023), Pope Francis appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“I continue to follow the conflict in Israel and Palestine with much worry and pain,” he said. “I renew my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire: there is so much suffering there.”

“I encourage all parties involved to resume negotiations,” the Pope added, “and call on everyone to make an urgent commitment to get humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

He stressed that the population of Gaza are “on their last legs, and really need it.” “Please”, he concluded, “no to weapons, yes to peace.”

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Algeria to host 400 injured Gazan children

nasibeh yazdani

Heavy rain hits displaced Gazans trying to find winter clothes

leila yazdani

Bethlehem prepares for Christmas with message of grief

leila yazdani

International Human Rights Day, just a myth

parniani

Euro-Med: Israel prevents injured Palestinians from leaving Gaza Strip for treatment

leila yazdani

Gaza: WHO chief calls for protection of patients in Kamal Adwan Hospital

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.