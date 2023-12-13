Oman: Researchers succeeded in producing anti-cancer nanoemulsion from frankincense oil

SHAFAQNA- An Omani research group from Al-Sharqiyah University accomplished the creation of a nanoemulsion using frankincense oil through an easy and cost-effective method that procedure effectively treated breast and lung cancer cells in a laboratory experiment.

The research supervisor is Mohammed Jankeez, an experienced researcher who previously conducted experiments on a similar project at Al-Sharqiyah University, and Dr Al-Balushi, associate professor of chemistry, The project lasted around three years.

