Heavy rain hits displaced Gazans trying to find winter clothes

SHAFAQNA- Cold weather and Heavy rain have brought further misery to displaced people across Gaza, and people are trying to find winter clothes. Since the morning (13 Dec. 2023), there has been heavy rain and wind and people are trying to find winter clothes.

Most of those who evacuated from the northern area left without bringing their winter clothes. They have been knocking on the doors of people whose house was not bombed, asking them for clothes.

A woman told us that she had been trying to find a winter jacket for her baby for over two days. People have been left homeless, without food, without clothes. The situation right now is very harsh, and it is getting worse.

Source: Al Jazeera

